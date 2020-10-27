San Jose faces Real Salt Lake in conference play

Real Salt Lake (5-7-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6-8-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes play Real Salt Lake in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes are 6-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose is 0-5-2 when it scores only one goal.

Real Salt Lake is 5-8-5 in conference play. Damir Kreilach leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven goals. Real Salt Lake has scored 26 goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza leads San Jose with four assists. Andy Rios has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Kreilach has seven goals and one assist for Real Salt Lake this season. Justin Meram has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Real Salt Lake: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Giuseppe Rossi (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured).