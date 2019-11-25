Toronto plays Philadelphia, seeks 4th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (11-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (11-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Toronto heads into a matchup against Philadelphia as winners of three straight home games.

Toronto went 36-16 in Eastern Conference play and 32-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

Philadelphia finished 8-8 in Atlantic Division games and 20-21 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 14.1 second chance points and 31.7 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: Dewan Hernandez: out (right thumb), Serge Ibaka: day to day (right ankle), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb).

76ers Injuries: Kyle O'Quinn: day to day (calf), Furkan Korkmaz: day to day (ankle).