Miami plays Charlotte, seeks 5th straight home win
Charlotte Hornets (6-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-4, third in the Eastern Conference)
Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
Miami comes into a matchup against Charlotte as winners of four home games in a row.
Miami went 39-43 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.
Charlotte went 10-6 in Southeast Division play and 14-27 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 23.2 assists per game on 40.2 made field goals last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).
Hornets Injuries: None listed.
