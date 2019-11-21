Prince Andrew urged to speak to US prosecutors on Epstein

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, Britain's Prince Andrew, puts on his glasses prior to his speech to business leaders during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Britain's Prince Andrew said Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, that he is stepping back from public duties with the queen's permission, saying that recent disclosures regarding his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work. AP Photo

A lawyer for victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein says Britain’s Prince Andrew should speak to U.S. investigators immediately about what he knew of the convicted pedophile.

U.S. attorney Gloria Allred said Andrew should contact American authorities “without conditions and without delay."

Andrew announced Wednesday he was pulling out of public duties “for the foreseeable future” amid a firestorm of criticism over his friendship with Epstein.

Businesses that backed Andrew’s charity work began distancing themselves from him after he gave an ill-judged interview with the BBC last week justifying his long friendship with Epstein, who died in August while in jail on sex-trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide by a medical examiner.

In the interview, the prince failed to express any sympathy for Epstein’s victims.