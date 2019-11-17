Celtics play the Kings, aim for 11th straight win

Boston Celtics (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

Boston comes into a matchup against Sacramento as winners of 10 consecutive games.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall with a 24-17 record at home a season ago. The Kings shot 46.4% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Boston finished 35-17 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Celtics averaged 112.4 points per game last season, 44.8 in the paint, 18.1 off of turnovers and 16.2 on fast breaks.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De'Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (right knee sprain), Trevor Ariza: day to day (groin).

Celtics Injuries: Gordon Hayward: out (left hand), Robert Williams III: day to day (right ankle soreness).