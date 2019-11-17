Cleveland plays Philadelphia on 3-game home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

Cleveland heads into a matchup with Philadelphia as losers of three straight home games.

Cleveland went 15-37 in Eastern Conference play and 13-28 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The 76ers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland and Philadelphia square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 98-97 on Nov. 12. Joel Embiid led the way with 27 points.

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: day to day (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (thumb), John Henson: out (hamstring).

76ers Injuries: None listed.