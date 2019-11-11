Maine artists commissioned for $1M public art installation

Two Maine artists have been commissioned to design a $1 million permanent art installation for a new convention center in Seattle.

The Portland Press Herald reports Wade Kavanaugh, of Bethel, and Stephen Nguyen, of Portland, will create the installation for the Washington State Convention Center.

Kavanaugh and Nguyen are two of 18 artists that have been commissioned to create artwork for the building.

The Maine pair is working with an $800,000 budget for their specific project. An additional $200,000 has been allocated for necessary architectural changes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kavanaugh says the two spent a few days in Washington state to "get a sense of the landscape" as they design their piece.

This will be Kavanaugh and Nguyen's first permanent piece. It is scheduled to be installed in 2021.