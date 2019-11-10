Indiana State Museum to host exhibit exploring opioid crisis

Indiana is bringing an exhibition exploring the opioid crisis to its state museum early next year.

The Indiana State Museum says "Fix: Heartbreak and Hope Inside our Opioid Crisis" aims to remove the shame and isolation surrounding opioid addiction. It will feature displays on the biology behind addiction, the history of health crises in America, and personal stories from addicts and their families.

The Indiana Business Journal reports that more than 1,700 people in Indiana died from drug overdoses in 2017. Most of those deaths were linked to opioid abuse.

The exhibit will feature multimedia displays, hands-on installations and interactive artwork. One display will allow a visitor to enter a giant brain and watch how substance abuse affects it.

The 7,000-square-foot exhibit will run for a year starting Feb. 1.