Blues play the Flames on 6-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (11-3-3, first in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-7-2, second in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis comes into a matchup with Calgary as winners of six games in a row.

The Flames are 5-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary leads the league recording 31.3 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals.

The Blues are 7-0-1 in conference play. St. Louis is seventh in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.9 assists.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-five in 19 games played this season. Matthew Tkachuk has totaled seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 17 points, scoring four goals and collecting 13 assists. David Perron has recorded four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: None listed.