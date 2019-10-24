New York plays Buffalo, looks to stop home slide

Buffalo Sabres (8-1-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (2-4-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York plays Buffalo looking to end its three-game home skid.

New York finished 21-22-9 in Eastern Conference games and 18-14-9 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Rangers scored 221 total goals last season while collecting 372 assists.

Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall and 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: None listed.