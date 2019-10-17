Detroit Red Wings play the Calgary Flames

Detroit Red Wings (3-3-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (3-3-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Detroit Red Wings.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 26-10-5 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Flames averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 15-21-5 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings were called for 287 penalties last season averaging 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.