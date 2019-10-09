Tom Hanks returns to New Mexico to film adventure saga

Tom Hanks is in New Mexico working on another film.

The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that Hanks is co-producing and starring in "News of the World," a post-Civil War adventure saga that is filming in and around Santa Fe through November.

Directed by Paul Greengrass, the film is based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles.

New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes says it's reassuring that film industry leaders are returning to New Mexico to benefit from its locations, crew and tax incentives.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration has been looking to leverage more taxpayer dollars to attract jobs and spending by the industry to New Mexico.

The state estimates the industry spent $525 million within New Mexico during the last fiscal year.