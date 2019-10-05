Annual Selena festival moving from her Texas hometown

An annual celebration honoring the life of slain Tejano music queen Selena will no longer be held in her South Texas hometown.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports officials in Corpus Christi were caught by surprise after learning their city would be losing the Fiesta de la Flor event, an annual two-day festival first held in 2015.

The family of Selena Quintanilla-Perez announced Thursday the festival was moving but didn't say where it would be held next year.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb says losing the festival is a blow. The event had a nearly $11 million economic impact on the city this year.

Next year's festival will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Selena's death. A former president of Selena's fan club is serving life in prison for killing her.