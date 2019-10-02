Louisiana editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Louisiana newspapers:

Oct. 2

The Houma Courier on a proposed settlement an oil company may have to pay to parishes that say it endangered coastal wetlands:

Terrebonne and Lafourche are among a dozen parishes that stand to benefit from a proposed settlement between an oil company and several parishes that claim it _ and other firms _ damaged coastal wetlands.

Though the two local parishes did not sue Freeport-McMoRan, they are in line for some of the estimated $100 million the company is expected to pay to repair damage to wetlands.

But the settlement details _ including just how much each parish may ultimately receive _ remain uncertain, and, as one official has noted aptly, it will take a lot of work to bring such a deal to a close. For one thing, all 12 parishes involved and the state must agree to the deal and on how to divide the money _ and that won’t come easily.

The whole reason Terrebonne and Lafourche could be entitled to any money at all is because they took the wise step to begin developing damage assessments. They will outline which companies may have damaged wetlands while drilling and exploring for oil and gas and how severe that damage may have been.

Politics have played a major role in this whole issue for years. Terrebonne and Lafourche officials have gone on the record opposing the state’s efforts to sue oil companies over coastal damage, claiming it would harm the community’s main employer and a major source of tax revenue. That’s understandable, but it’s also a mistake that leaves taxpayers at large on the hook to repair wetlands the oil companies destroyed.

District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. took a lot of heat _ unjustifiably _ after the state appointed him last year to assess the oil companies’ damage to Terrebonne’s wetlands, something the parish had refused to do. And now that the parish could receive money because of that work, the assessment is looking even more like the right action to have taken.

Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove, one of the most outspoken opponents of suing the oil companies, does make some good points in a followup story in today’s Courier and Daily Comet. He notes that it could ultimately turn out that Terrebonne’s share of the settlement will be so small it’s not worth antagonizing the oil industry over.

“No one wants money for coastal restoration and hurricane protection as much as me, but there’s a smart way to do it,” he said. “But let’s be smart about it and not let these attorney firms from Baton Rouge ruin it. If there’s any money to get gotten, we’ll get it.”

It would be great if the oil companies, the state and coastal parishes could sit down and determine how much the firms should pay for damaging the coast. Right now, however, by doing the assessment, at least the parish has the opportunity to wait and see how much it might receive from the first potential settlement in this long-running dispute.

Sept. 28

The (Lake Charles) American Press on the debate surrounding voter suppression in Louisiana:

Are states eliminating or changing polling places in an effort to restrict the ability of some citizens to vote? The answer anyone gets to that question pretty much depends on whom you ask.

Louisiana will have 126 fewer polling places for voters to cast their ballots this year, according to a report in The Advocate. Nationally, the number stands at 1,688.

A voter access hearing held at the U.S. Capitol was aimed at finding out whether it's time to again require some states to get U.S. Justice Department clearance before closing polling places. The 1965 Voting Rights Act required Louisiana and other southern states to get pre-clearance before changing election laws and procedures. However, that is no longer required.

Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference, said discrimination cases can be lengthy, and without pre-clearance, laws can go into effect before they've been fully vetted for unintended discrimination consequences.

"Closures often mean long lines at polling places, transportation hurdles and mass confusion about where eligible voters may cast their ballots," Gupta said.

J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation that advocates on behalf of tighter voting laws, doesn't like the partisan nature of arguments over the Voting Rights Act.

"It has never been easier to register to vote in America than it is in 2019," he said. "It has never been easier to vote in America than it is in 2019."

Polling places in Louisiana are handled by parish governments, and the secretary of state's office has a limited role, according to spokesman Tyler Brey.

"While we prefer continuity in polling locations, our only role in determining polling places is that the parish governing authorities must certify to our office that locations selected by parish governing authorities are (Help America Vote Act) compliant,"

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana's 4th Congressional District is chairman of the Republican Study Committee, and he spoke at the voter access hearing.

"Let's be clear about this. We all agree that discriminatory treatment in voting based on race and sex is abhorrent," he said. "But too often, complaints of discrimination in voting have nothing to do with discriminatory treatment. Instead rules entirely neutral on their face are sometimes claimed to be discriminatory because they have a disparate impact on one group or another."

Before changing voting laws again, why not track developments in the coming elections and see which side of this argument is accurate in its conclusions?

Sept. 28

The Advocate on a Tulane professor winning a literary award for his books about Louisiana:

For evidence that truth can be at least as compelling as fiction, there’s no better example than the many books Tulane university professor Richard Campanella has written about the geography, history, architecture and culture of Louisiana.

In recognition of Campanella’s work, he’s this year’s winner of the Louisiana Writer Award, presented at each year’s Louisiana Book Festival in Baton Rouge. The 2019 festival is Saturday, Nov. 2 in and around the State Capitol.

Campanella, a Brooklyn native, says he became interested in Louisiana in 1971, when he read about a visit by Abraham Lincoln to New Orleans. His books include “Bienville’s Dilemma: A Historical Geography of New Orleans,” and “Geographies of New Orleans: Urban Fabrics Before the Storm.” Next year, LSU Press will publish Campanella’s “The West Bank of Greater New Orleans: A Historical Geography.” In addition to his books, Campanella also writes occasional articles on Louisiana history for this newspaper.

Sometimes, it takes a newcomer to fully appreciate Louisiana’s rich culture. Campanella’s writings have helped native Louisianans better appreciate their heritage, and he’s been an important voice in explaining Louisiana to the world.

We congratulate Campanella on his honor.

