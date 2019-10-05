Percussionist rises to national deputy bandmaster in Guard

This photo taken Sept. 26, 2019, shows Terry Beckler, a music professor at Northern State University, left, giving some marching instructions to members of the NSU marching band as they rehearsed. Beckler, who is also a Chief Warrant Officer with the South Dakota Army National Guard, has been promoted to deputy senior bandmaster with the Guard. ( John Davis/Aberdeen American News via AP) **NOT AN AP PHOTO MEMBER**

It's marching band season.

Percussionist Terry Beckler instructs the Northern State University marching band through a number of songs and movements along with his fellow music faculty colleagues in the green space just south of the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

This is Beckler's 27th season instructing bands in Minnesota and South Dakota at the high school and college level. It should be rote, but this season marks a new chapter for Beckler. He's stepped down from chairman of the music department at Northern and has stepped up to the duty of deputy senior bandmaster for the U.S. Army National Guard. It's only one rung away from the top spot for a bandmaster in the Guard nationwide, the Aberdeen News reported.

Beckler's rank is chief warrant officer 4. He's served more than 33 years with the South Dakota National Guard and is the commander of the 147th Army Band in Mitchell.

"Some is timing. Some is working through it. Some of it's just being stubborn and sticking around," Beckler said in a phone conversation in late September.

He'll continue his duties as commander of the 147th Army Band as he has since 1998. Most recently, he directed a handful of musicians at the deployment ceremony for the state National Guard's Alpha Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and 147th Forward Support Co. on Sept. 1 in Aberdeen.

He began his new National Guard duties on Sept. 1. He's required to serve a minimum of three years in the position. The assignment will also bring a promotion to chief warrant officer 5 later this year, according to a news release from the Guard.

"Chief warrant officer 5 is the rank. There are two of those in the (U.S.) Army National Guard band field. I'm the second-highest ranking as the deputy. Maybe that would be the ultimate goal of a fantastic career," said Beckler who hasn't yet maxed out his career aspirations.

As deputy bandmaster, a new duty for Beckler will be leading one of two operational readiness evaluation teams. The teams visit all 51 Army National Guard bands on a five-year rotation and evaluate their band support.

"As part of the operational readiness evaluation process, I get to see other musicians perform and offer assistance to their groups," Beckler said in the release. "It is also a very valuable thing for my soldiers, as I see best practices from throughout our field. I'm looking forward to mentoring younger band commanders and their soldiers, while learning from them, too."

For a musician, the National Guard might not be the first career path to come to mind. But Beckler said it has evolved through the years to offer variety and a multitude of opportunities.

"It's different. Your public schools are focused on concert, public performance and marching band. In the military, we've moved away from concert band. We've gone to smaller music performance teams — rock, country or brass or woodwind ensembles," Beckler said. "We cover more area than we would in sending one concert band. The unique thing about it is it allows each band to do what is popular in their area."

Case in point — the Virgin Islands has a steel pan band. Other places boast country, bluegrass or jazz groups.

As for advice for a potential new musical recruit:

"The first thing, audition and get in the band. I was enlisted as a percussionist for 11 years before becoming commander. Get your experience in," he said.

After that, shoot for a master's degree and work your way to band director or conductor, he said.

Ultimately, just do what Beckler did — be stubborn and stick around.

