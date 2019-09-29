Rays take on the Blue Jays in division play

Tampa Bay Rays (96-65, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-95, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (6-7, 4.21 ERA) Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (1-5, 7.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Toronto and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 32-43 against AL East teams. Toronto ranks last in the league in hitting with a .237 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .272.

The Rays have gone 44-31 against division opponents. Tampa Bay has a collective .254 this season, led by Austin Meadows with an average of .291. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 4-1. Trent Thornton recorded his sixth victory and Teoscar Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Ryan Yarbrough registered his sixth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .460. Hernandez is 9-for-27 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Meadows leads the Rays with 33 home runs and has 89 RBIs. Ji-Man Choi is 8-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .236 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Tim Mayza: (ucl), Anthony Kay: (back), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (appendectomy), Devon Travis: (knee), Bo Bichette: (concussion).

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (foot), Ji-Man Choi: (leg).