Work begins on Islanders’ new arena at Belmont Park

Work has begun on a new, $1.3 billion arena for the New York Islanders hockey team at Belmont Park.

The 19,000-seat facility will also include shops, restaurants and a hotel. Work is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-2022 hockey season.

Until then, the Islanders will play home games at the Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Dignitaries attending a ground breaking Monday included New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and actor Ralph Macchio, star of "The Karate Kid."

Cuomo says the project builds on two Long Island traditions: the Islanders and Belmont Park, home of racing's Belmont Stakes.

The arena is being built on state-owned property. As part of the work, developers have agreed to pay to build a new Long Island Rail Road station nearby.