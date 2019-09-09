Trump slams John Legend for not helping with justice reform

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump targeted singer John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen following an MSNBC special on criminal justice reform which Legend appeared on. In a series of tweets late Sunday, Sept. 8 and early Monday, Sept. 9 Trump felt he wasn’t getting credit for a law he signed in late December that, among other things, reduces mandatory minimum sentences in some cases. Trump called Legend “boring” and said Teigen was “filthy mouthed.” He criticized them for not playing a role in the reform. AP Photo

President Donald Trump is criticizing musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Trump also says he hasn't gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Trump called Legend "boring." He also said Legend's wife model Chrissy Teigen as "filthy mouthed."

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump's wife Melania to step in.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Teigen wrote she didn't appear on the special and used crude language to describe Trump.