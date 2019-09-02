Tigers host the Twins in division play

Minnesota Twins (84-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-94, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.55 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.24 ERA)

LINE: Twins -213; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Detroit and Minnesota will play on Monday.

The Tigers are 19-40 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .339.

The Twins are 36-20 against teams from the AL Central. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the lineup with a mark of .384. The Twins won the last meeting 8-3. Michael Pineda recorded his 11th victory and Jake Cave went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Minnesota. Spencer Turnbull registered his 14th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .248. Ronny Rodriguez is 10-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 165 hits and has 69 RBIs. Cruz is 15-for-42 with a double, a home run and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Twins: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Max Kepler: (leg), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal).