Republican Lewis attacks ‘Resistance’ in Senate launch

Republican Jason Lewis is kicking off a U.S. Senate bid with a video that attacks Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and the so-called "Resistance" to President Donald Trump.

Lewis, a former conservative talk show host who lost his House re-election bid in 2018, announced his campaign in a video posted on YouTube.

Lewis says the country is in a state of turmoil not seen since the 1960s. He criticized what he calls a "radical political movement that seems to be gaining steam," and took aim at liberals he said want to do away with border walls, abolish capitalism and kill jobs with green New Deals.

Lewis has been expected for months to challenge Tina Smith, who was appointed to the seat after Democrat Al Franken resigned over accusations of sexual misconduct.