Washington plays Pittsburgh after Strasburg’s strong performance

Washington Nationals (68-57, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (9-5, 3.34 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (8-11, 4.59 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 26-35 in home games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .326.

The Nationals are 32-31 on the road. Washington's team on-base percentage of .335 is sixth in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the club with an OBP of .398. The Pirates won the last meeting 4-1. Felipe Vazquez earned his third victory and Starling Marte went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Wander Suero took his seventh loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 70 extra base hits and is batting .279. Marte has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 98 RBIs and is batting .322. Victor Robles has 14 hits and is batting .378 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .312 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Richard Rodriguez: (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Joe Ross: (shin), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).