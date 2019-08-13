Colorado takes on Arizona in division play

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-59, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-66, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-3, 2.40 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (10-8, 4.06 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host Arizona in a meeting of division rivals.

The Rockies are 24-32 against the rest of their division. Colorado has slugged .456, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .592 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 21-31 in division play. Arizona has hit 167 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 26, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 27 home runs and is slugging .573. Blackmon is 16-for-46 with four doubles, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 26 home runs and is batting .274. Ahmed is 10-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .294 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (neck).