Gulf Coast ‘Flora-Bama’ bar sues over MTV’s ‘Floribama’ show

A landmark beach bar on the Florida-Alabama state line is suing MTV's popular "Floribama Shore" show for trademark infringement.

Companies that run the Flora-Bama Lounge on Perdido Key filed suit this week in Pensacola, Florida, against Viacom Inc. and producers of the MTV show.

The federal lawsuit contends the show's name is so similar to the bar that it's confusing.

The suit says operators of the 55-year-old bar refused to let the show use its name, so producers adopted a show title that's just one letter and a hyphen mark off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The complaint says "Floribama Shore" is one of MTV's most popular shows, and it asks a court to prevent producers from using the name.

Viacom hasn't responded in court, and a spokesman didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.