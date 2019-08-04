Rockies face off against the Giants in division play

San Francisco Giants (56-55, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-60, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Beede (3-5, 5.01 ERA) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-9, 7.48 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 14 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will host San Francisco in a meeting of division rivals.

The Rockies are 22-28 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the MLB. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .321.

The Giants are 30-26 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .351. The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Sam Coonrod recorded his second victory and Scooter Gennett went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Carlos Estevez took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 126 hits and is batting .301. Daniel Murphy is 15-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Pablo Sandoval leads the Giants with 14 home runs and is batting .267. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .279 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Giants: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), David Dahl: 10-day IL (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).