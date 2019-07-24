Miami plays Chicago, aims to build on Smith’s solid showing

Miami Marlins (37-62, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-53, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-2, 3.63 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (5-8, 5.76 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Caleb Smith. Smith pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with nine strikeouts against Chicago.

The White Sox are 26-21 on their home turf. Chicago is hitting a collective batting average of .255 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .317.

The Marlins are 19-30 on the road. Miami's team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the lineup with an OBP of .376. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-1. Caleb Smith earned his sixth victory and Curtis Granderson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Dylan Covey registered his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 22 home runs and has 72 RBIs. James McCann is 4-for-33 with three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .421. Starlin Castro has 11 hits and is batting .275 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Marlins: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (shoulder), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).