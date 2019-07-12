Rallies erupt on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea

American actress Kim Basinger, center, holds a model of a slaughtered dog during a rally to oppose eating dog meat in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 12, 2019. July 12 is the day South Koreans eat healthy foods such as dog meat in the belief it would help them survive heat during summer. AP Photo

Dozens of people opposing dog meat consumption, including American actress Kim Basinger, have rallied in Seoul to mark a "dog meat day" in South Korea.

About 20 others stood on the opposite side calling for a legalization of dog meat. There are no reports of violence.

Under a traditional belief, Friday is the first of three hottest days in South Korea. Many South Koreans believe eating dog meat or chicken soups on those three days gives them strength to beat the heat.

Basinger says, "We have to end this cruelty on this planet."

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea. Dog meat restaurants are a dwindling business in South Korea in recent years.