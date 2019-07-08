Lawyer: Spacey accuser tossed suit to focus on criminal case

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court in Nantucket, Mass. A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor. Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man, announced in an email Friday, July 5, that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed. AP Photo

A lawyer says the man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar dropped his civil lawsuit against the actor because the accuser is on an "emotional rollercoaster."

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian told a judge on Monday that the accuser dropped the lawsuit because the man wanted only "one rollercoaster ride at a time," and the criminal case against Spacey is "enough."

The accuser voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit last week without explanation just days after it was filed.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery. He denies the allegations.

Garabedian also told the judge his client cannot find the phone the accuser used the night he says Spacey groped him in 2016. The judge had ordered the accuser to turn the phone over to the defense by Monday.