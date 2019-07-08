Man charged with tossing firecrackers under 9-year-old’s bed

Florida authorities arrested a man who they say walked into a home uninvited and tossed lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl's bed.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Saturday charged 44-year-old Matthew Morrison with burglary, child cruelty without great harm and possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators say Morrison lives in a tent near the home. Police say a man who lives in the house heard the firecrackers and chased Morrison out of the home with a stick.

Morrison told investigators he was only trying to play a prank on the child, who woke up and started crying and shaking when the firecrackers exploded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Morrison was being held in the Okaloosa County jail on Sunday. Jail records didn't list a lawyer for him.