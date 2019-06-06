Celebrities
Independent feature ‘Silk Road’ to film in New Mexico
The independent feature "Silk Road" will be filling in New Mexico this summer.
The state film office says the work will happen in Santa Fe and Albuquerque through mid-July.
The film will be directed by Tiller Russell, who recently moved to New Mexico. Russell says he's thrilled to have the opportunity to shoot a film in his new home state with a talented cast and crew.
Stars include Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp and Cole Sprouse.
A true crime epic, the movie centers on Ross Ulbricht, who created the underground drug-selling website Silk Road.
Ulbricht's 2013 arrest shut down what prosecutors described as an unprecedented one-stop online shopping mall where the supply of drugs was virtually limitless, enabling drug dealers to expand their markets from the sidewalk to cyberspace.
