A diminished ‘Godzilla’ still bests ‘Rocketman,’ ‘Ma’

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Godzilla: King of the Monsters." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" was brought down to size at the weekend box office but was still easily No. 1, while the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" and the Octavia Spencer-led horror film "Ma" got off to strong starts.

The latest "Godzilla" installment came in slightly below industry expectations, opening with an estimated $49 million in ticket sales. That's barely more than half of the $93 million debut of 2014's "Godzilla."

Last week's top film, "Aladdin" slipped to second with $42 million.

Dexter Fletcher's "Rocketman," starring Taron Egerton, didn't launch with the same bravado as last year's Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." It opened third with $25 million.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The weekend's most profitable release was likely "Ma." The Blumhouse Production thriller made $18.2 million on a $5 million budget.