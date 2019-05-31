Zombie artifacts from “Z Nation” go on sale Friday

Lots of zombie artifacts are on sale this weekend in Spokane, as the makers of the television series "Z Nation" are selling a warehouse full of costumes and props.

The sale takes place Friday and Saturday.

KREM-TV reports most of the items will be on sale for $1, $5 or $10. They will only be accepting cash.

The show, which was recently cancelled after five seasons, was filmed in and around the Inland Northwest beginning in 2014.

The show takes place after a zombie virus ravages the United States.