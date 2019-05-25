Marlins face off against the Nationals in division play

Miami Marlins (16-32, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (20-31, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-4, 4.25 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will host Miami in a matchup of division foes.

The Nationals are 11-14 against NL East opponents. Washington has a team on-base percentage of .316, led by Anthony Rendon with a mark of .414.

The Marlins are 7-15 on the road. Miami has slugged .328, last in in the MLB. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with a .426 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and seven home runs. The Nationals won the last meeting 12-10. Kyle Barraclough notched his first victory and Juan Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Nick Anderson registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 55 hits and is batting .272. Rendon is 13-for-37 with five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 14 extra base hits and has 13 RBIs. Brian Anderson is 9-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .291 batting average, 6.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Anibal Sanchez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).