A host of celebrities speak out on criminal justice reform

This combination photo shows the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Common and reality star Kim Kardashian West, who are among the high-profile celebrities that are speaking out for prison reform. (AP Photo) AP

Kim Kardashian West isn't the only celebrity speaking out for prison reform. It was also important to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, and to Common, Kevin Hart and a host of others.

Common says a society must "look out for those who are overlooked." Hart is drawn to the issue by his friend, Meek Mill.

Mill has become a symbol for reform after a judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for minor violations of his probation in a decade-old gun and drug possession case. He spent months in prison before a court ordered him released.

Hart says visiting Mill in prison helped him realize there's a large portion of people behind bars who are set up by the system to get convicted again, regardless of good behavior.