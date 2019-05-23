Kim Kardashian West locks arms with prison reform warriors

FILE - This Oct. 9, 2018 file photo shows Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in New York. Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody are warrior attorneys with a mission: Freeing nonviolent drug offenders serving life in a federal system they’re working to reform. When it comes to the cause, their energy is boundless. What they have no energy for is explaining why they’re immensely grateful to Kim Kardashian West for joining the fight, catching some headlines in the process. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision

Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody are warrior attorneys with a mission: freeing nonviolent drug offenders serving life in a federal system the lawyers are working to reform.

When it comes to the cause, their energy is boundless. And they're immensely grateful to Kim Kardashian West for joining the fight, catching some headlines in the process.

As the media whipped up interest in Kardashian West's involvement in the lawyers' 90-day drive to free inmates under new reforms, they've spent some time handling supporters online who feel the star has received a disproportionate amount of the attention.

Barnett and Cody disagree: Kardashian West helped fund the effort when nobody else would.