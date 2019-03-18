Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor

FILE - This May 7, 2018 file photo shows Donna Brazile speaking at the inauguration of New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell in New Orleans. Fox News says it has hired former Democratic National Committee chief Brazile as a political commentator. She had been let go from a similar role at CNN in 2016 after it was revealed that she had shared material about topics that would be addressed at a Democratic forum with Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo