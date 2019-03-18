Correction: Illinois State Fair-Reba McEntire story

In a story March 15 about Reba McEntire's appearance at the Illinois State Fair, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of her latest album. It is "Stronger Than the Truth," not "Stranger Than the Truth."
Country music legend Reba McEntire closes state fair lineup
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Fame legend Reba McEntire will perform this summer at the Illinois State Fair.
Officials say she will close out the lineup at the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage with a concert on Aug. 18.
McEntire is a household name whose career has spanned five decades in music, television, film, theater and retail. She's a member of the Hollywood Bowl and has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, nine People's Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, three Grammy Awards and a GMA Dove Award.
The 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient has a new album. "Stronger Than the Truth" is scheduled for release April 5 on Big Machine Records.
Country singer Rachel Wammack will open for McEntire. Wammack was selected for Entertainment Weekly's "2019 Artists to Watch."
