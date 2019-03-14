Celebrities

Speaker: New Mexico House to vote on film rebate increase

The Associated Press

March 14, 2019 03:57 PM

New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, talks to reporters on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in his Santa Fe office about pending bills in the New Mexico Legislature. The Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature is racing to pass a number of measures around taxes and minimum wage before the current session ends on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, talks to reporters on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in his Santa Fe office about pending bills in the New Mexico Legislature. The Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature is racing to pass a number of measures around taxes and minimum wage before the current session ends on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Russell Contreras AP Photo
New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, talks to reporters on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in his Santa Fe office about pending bills in the New Mexico Legislature. The Democratic-controlled New Mexico Legislature is racing to pass a number of measures around taxes and minimum wage before the current session ends on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Russell Contreras AP Photo
SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf says he expects the House to pass a measure to double the annual rebate cap to the film industry.

Egolf said the proposal is scheduled to be heard in a House committee and should come before the full House late Thursday.

By a 32-8 vote on Tuesday, the Senate endorsed a bill that would increase the annual rebate cap from $50 million to $110 million. Other major provisions include authorized rebate payments of between $195 million and $225 million by July 2020 to address an accumulation of unpaid incentives.

The tax incentives aim to attract filmmakers to New Mexico and provide a 25 percent rebate to film productions for most direct expenditures in the state, with provisions for larger rebates with long-term filming commitments.

  Comments  