Judge to be assigned to Jussie Smollett’s case at hearing

FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York. A judge is expected to be assigned to Smollett's disorderly conduct case when the "Empire" actor returns to court Thursday, March 14, 2019. Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in Chicago. Smollett, who is free on bond, maintains his innocence. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision