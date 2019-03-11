Minnesota politician thanks Fox for condemning Jeanine Pirro

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stands with fellow Democrats as they rally outside the Capitol ahead of passage of H.R. 1, "The For the People Act," a bill which aims to expand voting rights and strengthen ethics rules, in Washington, Friday, March 8, 2019. The House passed a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and other bigotry on Thursday following debate over Omar's recent comments suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo