Minnesota politician thanks Fox for condemning Jeanine Pirro

The Associated Press

March 11, 2019 01:08 PM

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stands with fellow Democrats as they rally outside the Capitol ahead of passage of H.R. 1, "The For the People Act," a bill which aims to expand voting rights and strengthen ethics rules, in Washington, Friday, March 8, 2019. The House passed a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and other bigotry on Thursday following debate over Omar's recent comments suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.
NEW YORK

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Fox News on Monday for condemning comments made on the network by weekend host Jeanine Pirro centering on the freshman Democrat's wearing of a traditional Muslim head covering.

Pirro questioned whether Omar's wearing a hijab indicated her adherence to Sharia law. She said that's antithetical to the United States constitution.

Fox issued a statement saying it "strongly condemned" Pirro's remarks on her Saturday night show.

The Minnesota congresswoman tweeted thanks to Fox for its condemnation, saying no one should question a person's commitment to the Constitution because of a person's faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant.

