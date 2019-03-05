Ken Burns Prize for Film to honor documentaries

FILE - In this July 30, 2017 file photo, Ken Burns participates in the "The Vietnam War" panel during the PBS portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Library of Congress will begin presenting an award named for Burns, who elevated the craft of historical documentaries. Officials announced on Tuesday, March5, 2019, the creation of the Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film. The annual award will recognize a filmmaker whose documentary uses original research and compelling narrative to tell stories about American history. The winner will receive a $200,000 grant to help with the final production of the film. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision