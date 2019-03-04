Art collected by Jewish lawyer before WWII goes to auction

In this undated photo people look at some of the art which is going up for auction at Swann Auction Galleries in New York that were once part of a 6,000-piece collection amassed by a Jewish attorney in Germany before pieces were scattered and lost as the Nazis took over. The works collected by Ismar Littmann being offered Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Swann are mostly drawings, etchings and lithographs. They were among pieces brought out of Germany before World War II by Littmann's son, who eventually settled in Texas. Swan Auction Galleries via AP Lauren Kristin