Rocker Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, expected to recover

FILE - In this May 2, 2015 file photo, Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Rock ’n’ roll pioneer Lewis is recovering after a minor stroke, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. A statement from his publicist says the 83-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had the stroke Thursday night, Feb. 28, 2019, and is recuperating in Memphis. AP, File Photo by John Davisson/Invision