Man who made hoax call in deadly swatting seeks 20 year term

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Tyler Barriss, of California, appears for a preliminary hearing in Wichita, Kan. The California man is asking the judge for a 20-year prison sentence for making a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between online gamers. His attorney argued in a motion Barriss never intended for anyone to get hurt and his conduct was an outgrowth of the culture within the gaming community. The Wichita Eagle via AP, File Bo Rader