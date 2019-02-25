Taylor Swift helps fan surprise boyfriend with proposal

FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. Swift helped a friend and fan propose to his boyfriend. Alex Goldschmidt posted video on Instagram of the surprise as he got engaged to Ross Girard at the Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Swift told the crowd Goldschmidt had emailed her and said “there was a song that was very special to you two called ‘King of My Heart.”’ Swift said “This is from Alex, but sung by me.” AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision