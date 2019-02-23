Giant wooden troll is returning to Colorado ski town

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018, photo, a 15-foot-high troll sculpture is under construction along a trail in Breckenridge, Colo. It became so popular that nearby homeowners complained about all the foot traffic, so it was taken down in November. On Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, Breckenridge officials announced they had reached a deal with Danish artist Thomas Dambo to rebuild the troll this spring. The location hasn't been decided. Summit Daily News via AP, File Hugh Carey