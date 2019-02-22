The Latest: Latest R. Kelly charges span at least 2 decades

The Latest on charges against singer R. Kelly (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Court documents charging R&B star R. Kelly with sexual abuse say the assaults occurred over a more than two-decade timeframe.

Charges filed Friday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago say the abuse dated as far back as 1998 and as recently as 2010. He's accused of sexually abusing four different victims.

Kelly has faced allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse for decades and was acquitted in 2008 on child pornography charges. Kelly, through his attorneys, has consistently denied the allegations.

The allegations were spotlighted again this year in a Lifetime documentary. Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx later urged victims and witnesses to come forward.

Foxx is expected to discuss the latest charges at a Friday news conference. Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

2 p.m.

A Chicago judge has authorized a no-bail arrest warrant for R. Kelly, after the R&B singer was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Judge Dennis Porter signed the order. No-bail arrest warrants don't necessarily mean the defendant won't eventually be offered bail once appearing in court to answer the charges.

The charges filed Friday list four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. The victims are listed only by initials in the document. They date back to at least 1998.

1:50 p.m.

Court documents charging R. Kelly with aggravated sexual abuse involve multiple victims dating back to at least 1998.

The charges filed Friday list four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. The victims are listed only by initials in the document.

There have been years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial.

12:50 p.m.

Chicago prosecutors have charged R&B star R. Kelly with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, according to media reports citing court records.

Friday's charges come after years of allegations directed at Kelly, accusing the now 52-year-old of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. Through his lawyers, he has consistently denied them.

Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, is one of the top-selling recording artists of all time. He has won multiple Grammys, including for his hit-song, "I Believe I Can Fly."

Jurors acquitted Kelly of child pornography charges at a 2008 trial. Those charges stemmed from a video prosecutors alleged showed Kelly having sex with a girl as young as 13.

Attorney Michael Avenatti said last week that he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

12:25 p.m.

Attorney Michael Avenatti says he has evidence R. Kelly and his "enablers" paid witnesses and others to "rig" the outcome of the R&B star's 2008 trial, when he was acquitted on child pornography charges.

Avenatti told The Associated Press that's one piece of information he'll present at a news conference Friday in Chicago.

Kelly has denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years. His attorney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Avenatti said last week he gave the Cook County State's Attorney's office a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

On Thursday, two women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s and had sex with one of them, who was 16.