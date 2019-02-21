Kentucky teen at center of viral encounter sues over stories

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2019 file photo shows an exterior view of Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky. Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School teen at the heart of an encounter last month with a Native American activist, is suing The Washington Post for $250 million. He is also threatening legal action against The Associated Press and other news organizations. In papers filed Tuesday in federal court in Kentucky, Nicholas Sandmann and his parents alleged that the Post had engaged in “targeting and bullying” and modern “McCarthyism.” Bryan Woolston, File AP Photo