Actress Julianne Moore helps unveil sex misconduct policies

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Julianne Moore arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Moore has helped New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration unveil the governor’s series of initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women in New York. Cuomo’s list of proposals for 2019 includes eliminating the statute of limitations for rape claims and increasing protections against sexual harassment in the workplace. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision