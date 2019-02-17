Don Cheadle sports political shirts as he hosts ‘SNL’

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo Don Cheadle, a cast member in the Showtime series "Black Monday," poses for a portrait during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. On Saturday, Feb. 16, Cheadle delivered some political messages along with jokes as he hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision