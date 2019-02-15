Diane Rehm testifies for assisted-death bill in Maryland

Retired radio talk show host Diane Rehm testifies in favor of a measure in Maryland that would allow the terminally ill to end their lives with the help of a doctor during a hearing on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. At center is Kim Callinan, CEO of Compassion & Choices, which supports the bill. The Rev. Charles McNeill, of Unity Baptist Church, left, also testified in favor of the bill. Brian Witte AP Photo